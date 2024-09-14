Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Kanlaon Volcano Activity Alert and Response Preparations
14 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ Authorities in the Philippines have declared a high alert due to increased seismic activity at the Kanlaon volcano, located on the island of Negros. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has prepared over 37,000 food packages and a series of non-food kits to support potentially affected families. In addition, the DSWD has inspected the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City, which has been designated as an evacuation center for nearby communities. Response operations are being coordinated with local governments to ensure the safety of evacuees. This is reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. Kanlaon Volcano is one of the Philippines’ active volcanoes and has caused evacuations in the past, making preparedness by local authorities crucial.

