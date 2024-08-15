Philippines: Kanlaon Volcano records all-time high SO2 emissions

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has reported elevated sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from Kanlaon Volcano, the highest since 2010. On Tuesday, August 13, the volcano emitted 7,307 tons of gas from its crater, at an average rate of 3,102 tons per day. Phivolcs warned that volcanic activity could lead to explosive eruptions and advised communities in the danger zone to remain vigilant. The source of this information is Watchmen Daily Journal. Authorities urged the public to avoid entering the four-kilometer permanent danger zone around the volcano to reduce risks from potential volcanic hazards.

