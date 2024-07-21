Philippines: Kathryn Bernardo new Gucci ambassador

July 20, 2024_ Kathryn Bernardo, a famous Filipino actress, was recently appointed as an ambassador for the Italian luxury brand Gucci. The news thrilled fans of the KathReid duo, who have supported both Bernardo and James Reid since 2015. Bernardo thus joins Reid, already a brand ambassador, strengthening Gucci's presence in the Philippines. The collaboration was met with great enthusiasm on social media, where fans expressed their pride and support. The website abante.com.ph reports it. This appointment highlights the growing influence of Italian brands in the Philippine market and the cultural bond between the two countries.