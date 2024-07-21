Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Kathryn Bernardo new Gucci ambassador

July 20, 2024_ Kathryn Bernardo, a famous Filipino actress, was recently appointed as an ambassador for the Italian luxury brand Gucci. The news...

Philippines: Kathryn Bernardo new Gucci ambassador
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 20, 2024_ Kathryn Bernardo, a famous Filipino actress, was recently appointed as an ambassador for the Italian luxury brand Gucci. The news thrilled fans of the KathReid duo, who have supported both Bernardo and James Reid since 2015. Bernardo thus joins Reid, already a brand ambassador, strengthening Gucci's presence in the Philippines. The collaboration was met with great enthusiasm on social media, where fans expressed their pride and support. The website abante.com.ph reports it. This appointment highlights the growing influence of Italian brands in the Philippine market and the cultural bond between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
brand Gucci the Philippines brand griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza