Philippines: Key figures in Duterte administration investigated after political split

August 31, 2024_ Investigations into key figures in the Duterte administration are intensifying after the breakdown of the political partnership between Marcos and Duterte. Among those under scrutiny are former President Rodrigo Duterte, Vice President Sara Duterte, and other prominent members such as Senator Ronald Dela Rosa and former Speaker Harry Roque. These investigations are revealing not only individual criminal acts, but also systemic corruption within the government. The public reaction is mixed, oscillating between hope for justice and cynicism towards the political motivations behind these actions. The news is reported by inquirer.net. The investigations could mark a significant shift in the Philippine political landscape, with potential repercussions for members of the Duterte family, historically influential in the country.