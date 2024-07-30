Philippines: Lav Diaz returns to the Venice Film Festival with 'Phantosmia'

July 29, 2024_ Filipino director Lav Diaz will participate in the Venice Film Festival for the eighth time with his new film 'Phantosmia', which will have its world premiere in the Out of Competition section. The film, shot in black and white, addresses themes of trauma and memory through the story of Hilarion Zabala, a former soldier with a mysterious olfactory disorder. Diaz, known for his long and challenging works, has already received numerous awards in Venice, helping to highlight Philippine cinema internationally. The Venice Biennale will take place from August 28 to September 7, as reported by gmanetwork.com. This event represents an important opportunity for Philippine cinema to make itself known in a prestigious context such as the Italian one.