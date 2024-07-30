Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Lav Diaz returns to the Venice Film Festival with 'Phantosmia'

July 29, 2024_ Filipino director Lav Diaz will participate in the Venice Film Festival for the eighth time with his new film 'Phantosmia', which will...

Philippines: Lav Diaz returns to the Venice Film Festival with 'Phantosmia'
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 29, 2024_ Filipino director Lav Diaz will participate in the Venice Film Festival for the eighth time with his new film 'Phantosmia', which will have its world premiere in the Out of Competition section. The film, shot in black and white, addresses themes of trauma and memory through the story of Hilarion Zabala, a former soldier with a mysterious olfactory disorder. Diaz, known for his long and challenging works, has already received numerous awards in Venice, helping to highlight Philippine cinema internationally. The Venice Biennale will take place from August 28 to September 7, as reported by gmanetwork.com. This event represents an important opportunity for Philippine cinema to make itself known in a prestigious context such as the Italian one.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Venice film festival Golfo di Venezia istidina numerous awards in Venice
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza