Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Lawmaker Criticizes Budget Cut for Office of the Vice President

September 14, 2024_ Two Philippine lawmakers have expressed their displeasure over the House Appropriations Committee’s decision to reduce the budget...

15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
September 14, 2024_ Two Philippine lawmakers have expressed their displeasure over the House Appropriations Committee’s decision to reduce the budget of the Office of the Vice President by 1.2 billion pesos, saying they should have followed the “tradition” of showing courtesy during the budget process. The OVP budget was set at 733 million pesos, down from the original proposal of 2.037 billion for 2025, with the cut funds earmarked for social welfare programs. The decision was influenced by a heated exchange between Vice President Sara Duterte and the committee over the use of earmarked funds in 2022. The source of this story is The Sunday Times. The lawmakers stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the management of public funds, especially amid growing scrutiny on government spending.

