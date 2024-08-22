Philippines: Lawmaker Denies Impeachment Rumors for Vice President Duterte

August 21, 2024_ Some Philippine lawmakers have sought to quell premature speculations regarding possible impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, following the findings of the Commission on Audit (COA) on the confidential funds. The Commission recently approved a motion to call for the COA’s report on the use of such funds from 2022 to 2023, after it was learned that the vice president’s office spent 125 million pesos in just 11 days. Duterte clarified that the spending occurred in 19 days, from December 13 to 31, 2022. House members called on Duterte to identify individuals spreading rumors about his alleged impeachment, noting that there are currently no discussions on the matter. The news was reported by Manila Standard. The lawmakers expressed their intention to focus on legislative matters rather than baseless speculation.