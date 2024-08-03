Philippines: Lawsuits coming over oil pollution in Bataan

August 2, 2024_ Secretary of Justice Jesus Crispin Remulla announced plans to file a class-action lawsuit against those responsible for the oil spill in Bataan. The lawsuit will be filed by fishermen against the owners of the vessels involved in the accident, which caused serious environmental damage and economic losses. The disaster was triggered by the sinking of the MT Terranova, carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel, and led to a fishing ban that could cost Cavite up to 1 billion pesos. The news was reported by United News, highlighting the devastating impact of the accident on local communities and the fishing industry. Authorities are also providing food and financial assistance to affected families, while the owners of the ships have not yet contacted the provincial government.