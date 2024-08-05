Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Lily Monteverde, pioneer of Philippine cinema, dies

05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 04, 2024_ Lily Monteverde, known as Mother Lily, passed away today at the age of 85, six days after the death of her husband Remy. Founder of Regal Entertainment, she played a crucial role in the development of Philippine cinema, launching the careers of celebrated actors and producing iconic films. His family announced his death, highlighting his lasting impact on the film industry and his role as a mentor to generations of filmmakers. Mother Lily leaves a significant legacy and will be remembered as a central figure in the Philippine cultural landscape, as reported by Manila Standard. Funeral services will be held in Quezon City, with the burial scheduled for August 10 in Taguig.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza