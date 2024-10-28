Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Luis Singson Announces Senate Candidacy With Focus on Athletes

October 27, 2024_ Luis “Chavit” Singson, former governor of Ilocos Sur and a well-known benefactor of Philippine sports, has declared his candidacy...

28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
October 27, 2024_ Luis “Chavit” Singson, former governor of Ilocos Sur and a well-known benefactor of Philippine sports, has declared his candidacy for the Senate in the May 2025 midterm elections. Singson has promised to put the welfare of Filipino athletes at the forefront of his legislative agenda, stressing the importance of government support for their success. Among his initiatives, Singson intends to provide financial aid to athletes such as gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxer Charly Suarez, demonstrating his commitment to the sports community. The news was reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. Singson, known for his generosity, has also proposed economic reforms such as a universal basic income and the “Banko ng Masa” initiative to improve access to banking services.

