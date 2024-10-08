Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Macario S. Fojas Honored as a Visionary Entrepreneur in IT-BPM Sector

October 08, 2024_ The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 program has concluded its search for the Philippines’ most visionary leaders, with Macario S....

08 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
October 08, 2024_ The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 program has concluded its search for the Philippines’ most visionary leaders, with Macario S. Fojas, co-founder of Seven Seven Global Services, Inc., among the finalists. Fojas is recognized for his contributions to the business process management industry and his commitment to training Filipino IT professionals. His company, based in New Jersey and Manila, is known for its innovation and use of artificial intelligence to improve its services. The news was reported by BusinessWorld. The winners will be announced on October 23, 2024, and will represent the Philippines at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 in Monte Carlo.

