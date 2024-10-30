Philippines: Mandatory Evacuations Ahead of Typhoon 'Leon'

October 29, 2024_ The national government of the Philippines has ordered forced and mandatory evacuations for residents in high-risk areas in preparation for the arrival of Typhoon 'Leon'. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. issued the order, followed by a memorandum from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) requesting compliance by local government units. 'Leon' has intensified its strength, with winds reaching 130 km/h, and is expected to hit the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte and Apayao hard. Weather officials are warning of possible flooding and landslides due to heavy rains associated with the typhoon. The news was reported by Manila Standard. Typhoon 'Leon' is expected to make landfall on Thursday in Batanes, a group of islands in the northern Philippines.