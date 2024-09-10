Philippines: Manila Airport Renovation Coming With New Airline Terminals

September 09, 2024_ The new operator of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has outlined the terminals where domestic and international airlines will operate, ahead of a renovation. The New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) plans to reassign terminals to improve runway efficiency and streamline passenger processing. Philippine Airlines will likely relocate to Terminal 1, while Cebu Pacific will shift some domestic flights to Terminal 2. NNIC, which will start operating the airport on September 14, is planning a P170.6 billion rehabilitation project to address current congestion, The Philippine Star reported. The renovation aims to improve the traveler experience at an airport that is currently exceeding its designed capacity of 35 million passengers.