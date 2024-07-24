Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Manila asks Italy for support for Indo-Pacific strategy

July 24, 2024_ The Philippines has requested the inclusion of the landmark 2016 arbitration ruling, which invalidated China's claims in the South...

24 luglio 2024 | 12.44
Redazione Adnkronos
July 24, 2024_ The Philippines has requested the inclusion of the landmark 2016 arbitration ruling, which invalidated China's claims in the South China Sea, into Italy's Indo-Pacific strategy. Philippine Ambassador to Rome Neal Imperial stressed the importance of maintaining rules-based maritime order during a hearing in the Italian Parliament. During the meeting, Imperial highlighted Italy's crucial role as a major player in the region and thanked the country for its support for the 2016 ruling, which was recognized as binding. The news was reported by gmanetwork.com. Italy, through its diplomatic commitment, is demonstrating a growing interest in the stability of the Indo-Pacific region, a fundamental aspect for international relations and maritime security.

Tag
as binding arbitration ruling major player diritto d'interpello
