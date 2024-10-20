Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
12:31
Philippines: Manila condemns China's aggressive actions in South China Sea
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
October 19, 2024_ The Philippines is openly opposing China’s “illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive” actions in the South China Sea, according to Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela. Tarriela stressed that the country’s resistance is not just a matter of rights, but also a commitment to the rule of law, marine environmental protection and support for local fishermen. He called on China to stop accusations that the Philippines is dependent on U.S. military aid to assert its sovereign rights. Tarriela’s stance was a response to an article in the Global Times, a Chinese state-run newspaper, criticizing the Philippines for its opposition. The Philippine Coast Guard is the government agency responsible for maritime safety and the protection of Philippine territorial waters.

