Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
Philippines: Manila files diplomatic protest against China over dangerous air maneuvers

August 12, 2024_ The Philippines will lodge a diplomatic protest against China after Chinese military aircraft carried out threatening maneuvers...

Philippines: Manila files diplomatic protest against China over dangerous air maneuvers
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ The Philippines will lodge a diplomatic protest against China after Chinese military aircraft carried out threatening maneuvers against a Philippine Air Force (PAF) aircraft during a patrol mission over Panatag Shoal. Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the incident, which occurred on Thursday, surprised Philippine officials as it followed a meeting between Manila and Beijing to better manage maritime disputes. Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. stressed the importance of condemning the provocative action of the Chinese aircraft, calling it dangerous and illegal. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of Filipino crew members and the need to respond to such provocations, The Philippine Star reported. The Philippines and China recently held a meeting to discuss tensions in the South China Sea, seeking to restore trust and promote dialogue.

