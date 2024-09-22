Philippines: Manila Launches 39th Annual International Coastal Cleanup

September 22, 2024_ Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan and Vice Mayor John Marvin "Yul Servo" Nieto led the city's participation in the 39th International Coastal Cleanup, held along the Baseco Coast. Volunteers, organized in six stations, worked to make the coastal cleanup systematic and effective, as directed by the city departments. The mayor emphasized the importance of this initiative to reduce waste carried by currents and tides, highlighting the increase in debris accumulated in Manila Bay. The news was reported by Tempo. This initiative is part of a growing focus on waste management and marine conservation in the Philippines.