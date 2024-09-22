Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Manila Launches 39th Annual International Coastal Cleanup

September 22, 2024_ Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan and Vice Mayor John Marvin "Yul Servo" Nieto led the city's participation in the 39th...

Philippines: Manila Launches 39th Annual International Coastal Cleanup
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 22, 2024_ Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan and Vice Mayor John Marvin "Yul Servo" Nieto led the city's participation in the 39th International Coastal Cleanup, held along the Baseco Coast. Volunteers, organized in six stations, worked to make the coastal cleanup systematic and effective, as directed by the city departments. The mayor emphasized the importance of this initiative to reduce waste carried by currents and tides, highlighting the increase in debris accumulated in Manila Bay. The news was reported by Tempo. This initiative is part of a growing focus on waste management and marine conservation in the Philippines.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by Tempo mayor emphasized the Philippines led
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza