Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Manila rejects Chinese accusations of environmental damage at Ayungin Shoal

July 10, 2024_ The Philippines has rejected China's allegations that the BRP Sierra Madre warship damaged the coral reef ecosystem at Ayungin Shoal...

Philippines: Manila rejects Chinese accusations of environmental damage at Ayungin Shoal
10 luglio 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 10, 2024_ The Philippines has rejected China's allegations that the BRP Sierra Madre warship damaged the coral reef ecosystem at Ayungin Shoal in the South China Sea. Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for the National Task Force-West Philippines Sea (NTF-WPS), described the Chinese accusations as 'false' and a 'classic distraction'. Malaya stressed that it is China that has caused irreparable damage to corals and the marine environment, putting the natural habitat and livelihoods of thousands of Philippine fishermen at risk. According to a report by Chinese state media Global Times, Chinese experts found evidence that the BRP Sierra Madre caused environmental pollution and damage to corals. United News reports it. The dispute comes in the context of China's territorial claims in the South China Sea, contested by several countries including the Philippines.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sierra Madre Filippine BRP Sierra Madre reports it
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza