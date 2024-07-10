Philippines: Manila rejects Chinese accusations of environmental damage at Ayungin Shoal

July 10, 2024_ The Philippines has rejected China's allegations that the BRP Sierra Madre warship damaged the coral reef ecosystem at Ayungin Shoal in the South China Sea. Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for the National Task Force-West Philippines Sea (NTF-WPS), described the Chinese accusations as 'false' and a 'classic distraction'. Malaya stressed that it is China that has caused irreparable damage to corals and the marine environment, putting the natural habitat and livelihoods of thousands of Philippine fishermen at risk. According to a report by Chinese state media Global Times, Chinese experts found evidence that the BRP Sierra Madre caused environmental pollution and damage to corals. United News reports it. The dispute comes in the context of China's territorial claims in the South China Sea, contested by several countries including the Philippines.