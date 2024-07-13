Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Manila rejects Chinese accusations of environmental damage

13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
July 13, 2024_ The Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines has rejected China's allegations regarding environmental damage caused by the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal. According to Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro, such claims are part of a disinformation campaign by Beijing. Former Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio stressed that the current situation is the result of Chinese actions in the South China Sea. Carpio also said China should allow repairs to the ship to avoid further pollution. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reports it. During a forum, the ambassadors of the United States, Australia and France reaffirmed their support for the Philippines over the 2016 arbitration ruling.

