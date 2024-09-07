Philippines: Marco Gallo, the Italian-Filipino actor, celebrates eight years of career in the country

September 06, 2024_ Marco Gallo, born in Milan in 2001, celebrated eight years of living in the Philippines, where he became a well-known figure in the entertainment world. After participating in 'Pinoy Big Brother' in 2016, he chose to settle permanently in Manila to pursue his career, despite his ties to Italy. Recently, Gallo was named an ambassador for Bulova Watches, a luxury watch brand, and shared his experiences in an exclusive interview. The news was reported by pep.ph, highlighting his love for the Philippines and his openness to future opportunities, including the possibility of migrating to the United States. Gallo also expressed his desire to invest in real estate, stressing the importance of managing one's finances wisely.