Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Marco Gallo, the Italian-Filipino actor, celebrates eight years of career in the country

September 06, 2024_ Marco Gallo, born in Milan in 2001, celebrated eight years of living in the Philippines, where he became a well-known figure in...

Philippines: Marco Gallo, the Italian-Filipino actor, celebrates eight years of career in the country
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 06, 2024_ Marco Gallo, born in Milan in 2001, celebrated eight years of living in the Philippines, where he became a well-known figure in the entertainment world. After participating in 'Pinoy Big Brother' in 2016, he chose to settle permanently in Manila to pursue his career, despite his ties to Italy. Recently, Gallo was named an ambassador for Bulova Watches, a luxury watch brand, and shared his experiences in an exclusive interview. The news was reported by pep.ph, highlighting his love for the Philippines and his openness to future opportunities, including the possibility of migrating to the United States. Gallo also expressed his desire to invest in real estate, stressing the importance of managing one's finances wisely.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
shared his experiences istidina his carriera
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza