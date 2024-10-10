Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:14
Philippines: Marcos addresses South China Sea issue at ASEAN summit

October 09, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. confirmed that he raised the South China Sea issue during the 44th and 45th...

Philippines: Marcos addresses South China Sea issue at ASEAN summit
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 09, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. confirmed that he raised the South China Sea issue during the 44th and 45th ASEAN summits and related meetings. Marcos said he did not specify the details, but stressed the importance of respecting the law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He added that more details may be discussed in the coming days. The news was reported by United News. ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is a regional organization that promotes economic and political cooperation among its members.

