Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Marcos and wife attend inauguration of new Indonesian president
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
October 19, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos will attend the inauguration of Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka in Jakarta today. Their presence was requested by outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the Office of Presidential Communications said. Gibran, Widodo's son, will become Indonesia's youngest vice president in history. President Marcos' participation underscores the importance of bilateral relations between the Philippines and Indonesia, which this year celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, The Philippine Star reported. Both countries are founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), highlighting their regional cooperation.

