Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
Philippines: Marcos announces new developments on justice and education

28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
June 28, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the country's justice system is working, in reference to Leila de Lima's final acquittal on drug charges. Marcos also said the country should do more than simply file protests against China. Additionally, he announced that he will appoint a new head of the Department of Education (DepEd) by the end of the week. Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) reported an increase in leptospirosis cases during the rainy season. The Watchmen Daily Journal reports it. These developments reflect the Philippine government's current priorities in justice, international relations and public health.

