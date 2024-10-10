Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Marcos, Chinh Strengthen Philippines-Vietnam Ties

Philippines: Marcos, Chinh Strengthen Philippines-Vietnam Ties
10 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 10, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his official visit to Laos for the ASEAN Summit. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen economic cooperation, especially in the areas of trade and agriculture. They also expressed their intention to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Philippines-Vietnam strategic partnership in 2025 by promoting collaboration in key areas. Marcos also expressed his condolences for the losses caused by Typhoon Yagi and the passing away of Secretary-General Nguyen Phu Trong. The news was reported by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) of the Philippines. President Marcos is in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, to attend the ASEAN Summits, a major regional organization that promotes cooperation among Southeast Asian countries.

