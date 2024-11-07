Philippines: Marcos congratulates Trump on his election victory

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
November 6, 2024_ Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris, US media reported. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated Trump, stressing the importance of the partnership between the United States and the Philippines. Marcos said he was confident that the renewed alliance would bring mutual benefits and strengthen the historic ties between the two countries. Trump's victory marks a return to power after a difficult and controversial campaign. The news was reported by The Manila Times. The Philippines, a historic ally of the United States, hopes to continue working together on issues of common interest.

Tag
US presidential election Stati Uniti d'America Donald Trump Philippine president
