Philippines: Marcos Covers Medical Expenses of Patients in Public Hospitals on His Birthday

September 13, 2024_ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the government will cover the medical expenses of patients in all tertiary level public hospitals as a birthday present for him. During the launch of the Agri-Puhunan program in Guimba, Nueva Ecija, he said the initiative aims to support citizens with medical needs. He also planned mini trade fairs and training courses for aspiring entrepreneurs. The total expenditure to cover medical expenses amounts to 328 million pesos, The Manila Times reported. Marcos expressed his desire to honor the work of farmers, stressing the importance of food security in the country.