Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Philippines: Marcos Declares November 4 as National Mourning for Typhoon Kristine Victims

November 02, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has proclaimed November 4, 2024, as a day of national mourning in memory of the...

03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
November 02, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has proclaimed November 4, 2024, as a day of national mourning in memory of the victims of Typhoon Kristine, which killed more than 139 people and affected approximately seven million people. The storm, known internationally as Trami, caused devastating floods and landslides from October 21 to 25. Marcos called on the nation to pray for the souls of the deceased and ordered the national flag to be flown at half-mast in all government buildings. The proclamation was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and highlights the nation’s deep sorrow over this tragedy, as reported by The Philippine Star. The typhoon has significantly impacted agriculture and infrastructure, exacerbating economic hardship for many families.

