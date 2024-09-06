Philippines: Marcos defends selfie with ex-mayor Guo amid controversy

September 6, 2024_ President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said he saw nothing wrong with taking selfies with former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, Alice Guo, despite criticism. Guo is currently embroiled in human trafficking and money laundering charges. Marcos said selfies are part of modern culture and should not be interpreted in a negative light. Senator Risa Hontiveros criticized the attitude of government officials, stressing that Guo's arrest should not be treated as a social event. The news was reported by gmanetwork.com. Alice Guo was the mayor of Bamban, a city in the Philippines, and is accused of using her position to facilitate criminal activities related to POGO, or online gambling platforms.