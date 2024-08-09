Philippines: Marcos formalizes alliance with Partido Nacionalista for 2025 elections

August 09, 2024_ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has formalized an alliance between his Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) and the Partido Nacionalista (NP) for the 2025 elections. During the signing ceremony held at the Brittany Hotel in Taguig City, Marcos stressed the importance of unity among political parties to improve the lives of Filipinos. The alliance is a step towards creating a ‘grand coalition’ that aims to strengthen national priorities. The NP, the oldest political party in the Philippines, is the fourth party with which the PFP has formed an alliance, after the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, the Nationalist People’s Coalition, and the Nationalist Unity Party. The Philippine Star reported this news. Marcos also urged party members to put aside personal differences to ensure that the elected candidates are those who put the good of the Filipino people first.