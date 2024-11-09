Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Marcos Issues Executive Order to Ban Offshore Gambling Operations

November 8, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order formalizing the immediate ban on offshore gaming...

November 8, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order formalizing the immediate ban on offshore gaming operations, known as POGOs, in the country. The order, signed on November 5, states that no new applications for POGO licenses will be accepted and existing licenses will not be renewed, with a December 31 deadline for operations to cease. Marcos justified the decision by citing the need to protect national security and maintain public order, highlighting POGOs’ ties to illegal activities. The order also calls for the creation of working groups to address the impact of the ban on affected sectors, coordinated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). The news was reported by The Philippine Star. The government’s action is aimed at strengthening the fight against illegal gambling and ensuring the safety of Filipino citizens.

