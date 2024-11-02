Philippines: Marcos Jr. Avoids Comments on Duterte's Threat Regarding Father

November 01, 2024_ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declined to comment on Vice President Sara Duterte’s threat to exhume the remains of his father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., from the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City. During a mass honoring his father, Marcos also dodged questions about an apparent conflict with Duterte, suggesting they address the issue at another time. The vice president has recently criticized the president, saying he doesn’t know how to govern and hinting at a deterioration in their political relationship. The news was reported by The Manila Times, highlighting tensions between the two former political allies. Marcos has vowed to continue his father’s legacy, working for the development of the country and improving the living conditions of Filipinos.