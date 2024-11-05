Philippines: Marcos Jr. set to examine flood control projects after Storm Kristine

November 4, 2024_ President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has expressed willingness to investigate the government’s flood control projects following the devastating floods caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine. In an interview in Laurel, Batangas, Marcos stressed that flood control projects were “overwhelmed” by the heavy rain brought by Kristine, an unprecedented event in the country’s history. He also highlighted the importance of understanding not only the budget but also the science behind these phenomena. The president said that the Senate, led by Speaker Francis “Chiz” Escudero, will review the budget allocations for flood control projects during its upcoming deliberations. This news is sourced from United News. The floods have affected several areas in the Philippines, highlighting the need for proper planning and management of water resources in the country.