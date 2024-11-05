Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Marcos Jr. set to examine flood control projects after Storm Kristine

November 4, 2024_ President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has expressed willingness to investigate the government’s flood control projects...

Philippines: Marcos Jr. set to examine flood control projects after Storm Kristine
05 novembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 4, 2024_ President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has expressed willingness to investigate the government’s flood control projects following the devastating floods caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine. In an interview in Laurel, Batangas, Marcos stressed that flood control projects were “overwhelmed” by the heavy rain brought by Kristine, an unprecedented event in the country’s history. He also highlighted the importance of understanding not only the budget but also the science behind these phenomena. The president said that the Senate, led by Speaker Francis “Chiz” Escudero, will review the budget allocations for flood control projects during its upcoming deliberations. This news is sourced from United News. The floods have affected several areas in the Philippines, highlighting the need for proper planning and management of water resources in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
government's flood control projects control the Philippines Filippine
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza