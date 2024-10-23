Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Marcos Jr. Supports Strengthening of Philippine Coast Guard

October 22, 2024_ President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. reiterated the government’s continued support to enhance the capabilities and resources of the...

Philippines: Marcos Jr. Supports Strengthening of Philippine Coast Guard
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. reiterated the government’s continued support to enhance the capabilities and resources of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). During the 123rd anniversary of the founding of the PCG, the President stressed the importance of strengthening the fleet and infrastructure to ensure effective response in rescue operations and law enforcement. Marcos praised the tireless service of the PCG, highlighting their crucial role in protecting the environment and fighting illegal fishing. The Philippine Star reported. The President also called on the PCG to collaborate with other agencies to ensure maritime safety and the preservation of the marine ecosystem.

