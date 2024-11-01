Philippines: Marcos Marks All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day with Message of Hope

November 01, 2024_ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended the All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day celebrations, expressing his hope that the holidays will remind Filipinos of the values of faith, resilience, and hope. Marcos urged citizens to reflect on the lives of the deceased and strengthen family bonds during this period of remembrance. He declared November 1 and 2 as non-working holidays to allow Filipinos to visit the graves of their loved ones, and suspended government activities on October 31 to facilitate travel to the provinces, Manila Standard reported. During the celebrations, the president and his family will attend a mass at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, the Philippine National Cemetery, in honor of his father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.