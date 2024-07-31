Philippines: Marcos meets Blinken and Austin to strengthen bilateral ties

July 30, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III in Malacañang for a courtesy visit. During the meeting, Marcos expressed gratitude for the open communications between the Philippines and the United States, especially regarding the situation in the South China Sea. Blinken described the dialogue as 'historic' as it is the first time the Philippines has hosted a ministerial meeting with the United States. Austin stressed that the relations between the two countries go beyond the alliance, calling them 'a family'. The news is reported by United News. The meeting comes in the context of the 4th Ministerial Dialogue on Defense and Foreign Affairs between the Philippines and the United States, aimed at further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.