Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
Philippines: Marcos orders full mobilization for relief after tropical storm Kristine

October 25, 2024_ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the full mobilization of all government resources, including presidential helicopters,...

26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the full mobilization of all government resources, including presidential helicopters, for relief missions in areas affected by Tropical Storm Kristine. He has instructed Cabinet secretaries to lead the relief and rehabilitation efforts, promising a steady flow of aid. The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police will actively participate in the relief effort, while the government is coordinating efforts with local authorities, The Manila Times reported. The storm has caused devastating floods, displacing thousands of people and severely damaging infrastructure in several provinces.

