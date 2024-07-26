Philippines: Marcos orders mobile clinics for evacuation centers after Typhoon Carina

July 25, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the Department of Health (DOH) to set up mobile clinics and medical teams in evacuation centers to ensure the health of displaced people, especially children and elderly people with medical conditions. During a briefing, he stressed the importance of having medical personnel available to monitor the health conditions of evacuees and provide prescriptions for necessary medications. The DOH has raised the 'Code Blue' alert in several regions, preparing personnel for a possible increase in illnesses among evacuees. The situation is critical, with over 910,000 people affected by Typhoon Carina and the intense monsoon season, as reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Health authorities are also preparing measures to address a possible increase in leptospirosis cases due to the floods. Typhoon Carina caused severe damage in several regions, including Luzon and the National Capital.