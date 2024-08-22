Philippines: Marcos orders monitoring of mpox cases after first infection in country

August 21, 2024_ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Health (DoH) to closely monitor cases of mpox, after the Quezon City government quarantined 41 close contacts of the first patient. The patient, a 33-year-old Filipino man, visited two establishments in the city and showed signs of infection. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa reassured that the case is a mild variant and not the deadly strain that is causing global concern. The source of this information is The Manila Times. Health authorities have already closed the affected spa and are implementing prevention protocols to contain the spread of the disease.