Philippines: Marcos orders the improvement of airport facilities

July 13, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered transportation agencies to improve the country's airport facilities to ensure passenger convenience and attract more tourists. During a special Cabinet meeting in Malacañang, plans to upgrade services at the Philippines' international airports were discussed. Marcos stressed the importance of making travelers' experience more efficient and comfortable to promote tourism and stimulate economic growth. The President also recalled his commitment, expressed in 2022, to create more international airports to decongest the Manila airport. The Philippine Star reports it. The Ninoy Aquino International Airport modernization project kicked off with a concession agreement signed in March.