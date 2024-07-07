Philippines: Marcos praises government forces for reducing terrorist threats in Mindanao

July 6, 2024_ President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. commended government forces in Mindanao for significantly reducing threats posed by the Abu Sayyaf (ASG) terrorist group and other enemies of the state. During a visit to the 11th Infantry Division headquarters at Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Jolo, Sulu, Marcos stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance despite successes. The President also discussed the diminishing threats from other terrorist groups inspired by Al-Qaeda and ISIS. Additionally, Marcos mentioned strengthening external defense in the Philippines, particularly in the South China Sea, through the creation of a maritime task force. United News reports it. The visit highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring national and regional security.