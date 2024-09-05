Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Marcos Promises Justice for Alice Guo Case and Officials Involved

Philippines: Marcos Promises Justice for Alice Guo Case and Officials Involved
05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
September 4, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said government officials who helped outgoing Mayor Alice Guo flee the country will face not only dismissal but also legal charges. Guo, who was involved in an offshore gambling operation and faces charges of human trafficking and money laundering, was arrested in Indonesia. Marcos warned that the law will catch up with anyone who tries to escape justice, promising a fair but speedy trial for Guo. Her capture was made possible thanks to cooperation between Indonesian and Philippine authorities, as reported by rappler.com. Guo, 34, is the subject of a Philippine Senate investigation, and her case has raised concerns about corruption among local officials.

