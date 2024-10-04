Philippines: Marcos Promotes Access to Health Care with 'LAB for ALL' Program

October 03, 2024_ President Ferdinand Marcos highlighted the importance of access to healthcare, especially in remote and disadvantaged areas, during the launch of the 'LAB for ALL' program in Pasig City. In this context, the program offers mobile healthcare units to ease the burden of travel for patients and address healthcare challenges in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA). During the event, free medical services were provided to about 1,500 residents, including consultations and laboratory tests. First Lady Liza Marcos spearheaded the initiative, emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring that every community receives healthcare. This was reported by Manila Standard. The 'LAB for ALL' program aims to ensure that every province and city in Metro Manila has access to adequate healthcare services.