Philippines: Marcos reaffirms sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea

July 22, 2024_ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines will not relent or waver in the defense of its maritime claims in the West Philippine Sea. During his third state of the nation address, Marcos said that these waters clearly belong to the Philippines and will continue to do so as long as the spirit of the nation remains alive. He underlined the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic channels and mechanisms based on international rules. Marcos also thanked the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard and fishermen for their sacrifices in safeguarding the national territory. The Manila Times reports it. The President also mentioned two bills on territorial seas and archipelagic shipping routes, currently under discussion in Congress.