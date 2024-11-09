Philippines: Marcos signs laws to define sea and air routes in the country

November 08, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed two laws establishing sea and air lanes for foreign ships and aircraft in the archipelago's waters. Republic 12064, known as the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, defines the boundaries of the country's maritime zones in accordance with the Constitution and international law, reaffirming the Philippines' maritime rights against China's claims in the South China Sea. Republic 12065, or the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, designates three specific sea lanes: the Celebes Sea, the Sibutu Sea, and the Balintang Channel. These measures aim to ensure the safety and rights of Filipino fishermen, while promoting the country's sovereignty. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. The laws have been among the priorities of the Marcos administration and were discussed by the 15th Congress.