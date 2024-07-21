Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Marcos signs two new laws to improve financial security and transparency in procurement

21 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
July 20, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed two new laws to improve transparency in public procurement and citizens' financial security. The New Government Procurement Act (NGPA) reduces procurement times from three months to 60 days and introduces new purchasing methods for government agencies. The Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) aims to combat online financial scams by imposing stricter security measures on financial institutions. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will have the authority to investigate financial accounts involved in illegal activities. The Manila Standard reports it. These laws were signed just days before Marcos' third state of the nation address.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Filippine security citizens' financial security
