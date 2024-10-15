Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Marcos Support Rises While Duterte Support Declines

October 14, 2024_ A recent poll by OCTA Research revealed an increase in support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. among Filipinos, with 38 percent...

15 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 14, 2024_ A recent poll by OCTA Research revealed an increase in support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. among Filipinos, with 38 percent of adults identifying as pro-Marcos, up from 36 percent in the previous quarter. In contrast, support for former President Rodrigo Duterte fell to 15 percent, a one-percentage-point decline from the previous poll. Additionally, 26 percent of respondents considered themselves independent, marking a 5 percent decrease from the April 2024 poll. The poll of 1,200 respondents has a margin of error of ±3 percent and a 95 percent confidence level. The source of this information is The Manila Times. This shift in the Philippine political landscape reflects the changing dynamics between supporters of the two leaders and the growing presence of undecided voters.

