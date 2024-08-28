Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Marcos Surpasses Duterte in Confidence Polls

August 27, 2024_ For the first time, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has overtaken Vice President Sara Duterte in trust polls, according to a survey...

August 27, 2024_ For the first time, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has overtaken Vice President Sara Duterte in trust polls, according to a survey by OCTA Research. Marcos scored 71 percent trust, up from 69 percent in the previous quarter, while Duterte saw her score fall to 65 percent, down from 68 percent in the previous quarter. This decline for Duterte comes after her recent resignation from the government as education secretary, marking the second consecutive quarter of decline for her. The source of this news is manilatimes.net. The polls reflect the evolving political dynamics in the Philippines, where relationships between leaders can influence government policies and decisions.

Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


