Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
12:43
Philippines: Marcos Tackles Corruption at Immigration Bureau After Ex-Mayor Guo Flees
29 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 28, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced plans to tackle corruption at the Bureau of Immigration, following the escape of former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, who evaded an arrest warrant. Guo, who was accused of links to illegal gambling operators, managed to flee the country despite a wanted notice. Marcos has vowed that those responsible for her escape will be identified and punished, launching a full investigation. The situation has raised questions about immigration management and corruption within the government, inquirer.net reported. The escape of Guo, who has ties to the offshore gambling industry, has highlighted gaps in the justice system and the need for urgent reform.

