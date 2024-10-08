Philippines: Marian Rivera celebrates her experience with Kiko Milano in Milan

October 07, 2024_ Marian Rivera, the famous Filipino actress, recently visited Milan, Italy to collaborate with Italian beauty brand Kiko Milano. During her stay, she met with the company's CEO and shot a new advertising campaign, solidifying her role as an ambassador for the brand. Rivera expressed excitement about the experience, describing the behind-the-scenes of the fashion show as a privilege. The news was reported by gmanetwork.com, highlighting the importance of collaboration between Filipino celebrities and Italian brands. Kiko Milano, known for its affordable and high-quality beauty products, continues to expand its influence globally.