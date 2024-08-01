Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
14:03
Philippines: Marian Rivera celebrates Italian design with Versace and Fornasetti

July 31, 2024_ The famous Filipino actress Marian Rivera shared on social media an image of a coffee mug from the renowned Italian fashion house...

01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 31, 2024_ The famous Filipino actress Marian Rivera shared on social media an image of a coffee mug from the renowned Italian fashion house Versace, inspired by the Milanese palazzo in Via Gesù. The mug, part of the Scala del Palazzo Rosa collection, is on sale on Versace's website for €229, approximately P14,501. It is not the first time that Marian shows Italian design items; previously presented a mug from Fornasetti, a brand known for its luxury porcelain objects. Marian and her husband Dingdong Dantes are also ambassadors for Furnitalia Philippines, which offers made-in-Italy home products, as reported by gmanetwork.com. Marian's passion for Italian brands also extends to high fashion accessories, such as the Bulgari Serpenti Forever bag, demonstrating the influence and appeal of Italian design in the Philippines.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
